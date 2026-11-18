KALAMAZOO, Mich. — KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — Michigan State Police are asking for your help to find two suspects accused of arson in Kalamazoo County.

The suspected arson which occurred on Aug. 2 destroyed a structure at 11830 Shaver Road in Schoolcraft. The structure was reportedly valued at nearly $700,000, according to a news release.

The male suspects were seen near the building before the fire. They were also seen near a white 2015 Chevy Sonic with its trunk open, they added.

MSP

If you have any information about this incident or the suspects, you are asked to call MSP Paw Post at 269-657-5551.

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