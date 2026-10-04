Man hospitalized after shooting in Kalamazoo, police say

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A man was shot in Kalamazoo Saturday evening, the public safety department says.

Police responded after it was reported that shots were fired around 7:45 p.m. near Ranney Street and S. Park Street.

When officers arrived, they canvassed the area and found a 42-year-old man shot. Officers helped him at the scene and he was taken to the hospital.

His injuries don't appear life threatening, police say.

Police have not identified a suspect or provided a description.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kalamazoo police at 269-337-8120, Kalamazoo Silent Observer at 269-343-2100 or use the P3Tips app.

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