KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kellogg Community College men's and women's cross country teams finished four in the nation at the at the NJCAA Division III National Championships last weekend.

Six runners also earned postseason awards during the championship in Huntsville, Alabama on Nov. 14.

Under head coach Tom Shaw, both teams brought home the national honors, with the women's team winning their second straight regional championship.

The six individual runners who earned honors are:



Men’s sophomore Jonah Bills (Battle Creek/Lakeview High School), NJCAA Division III All-American, NJCAA Region 12 Division III All-Region Team, All-MCCAA, MCCAA West All-Conference Team

Women’s sophomore Morgan Lowell (Watervliet/Watervliet High School), NJCAA Division III All-American, NJCAA Region 12 Division III All-Region Team, MCCAA West All-Conference Team

Women’s freshman Peyton Rhoades (Battle Creek/Pennfield High School), NJCAA Region 12 Division III All-Region Team

Women’s sophomore Emma Taggett (Kalamazoo/Plainwell High School), MCCAA West All-Conference Team

Women’s freshman Kendall Wank (Richland/Gull Lake High School), NJCAA Region 12 Division III All-Region Team, MCCAA West All-Freshman Team

Men’s sophomore Caleb Wesseldyk (Otsego/Otsego High School), NJCAA Division III All-American

Bills and Wesseldyk placed fifth and 12th respectively in the men's 8K National Championship Race and Lowell finished 13th in the Women's 5K. Lowell was the NJCAA Region 12 Division III regional champion in October

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