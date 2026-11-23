KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is investigating a suspicious death of a child last month.

According to KDPS, officers responded to a residence in the 1000 block of Bridge St. for a report of a child not breathing on Oct. 3.

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Officers located 2-year-old Summer Marie Atchison unresponsive inside the home. Despite life-saving efforts, she was pronounced dead.

“The death of a child is something no family should ever have to endure, and we recognize the importance of getting answers for those who are grieving,” said Captain Danielle Guilds of the Criminal Investigations Division. “Our detectives are committed to conducting a thorough investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding Summer’s death. If evidence indicates that foul play was involved, we are equally committed to identifying those responsible and holding them accountable. Our focus is on finding the answers this family deserves and ensuring every investigative lead is pursued.”

Police said Summer's death is being investigated as suspicious. They didn't release more information.

Anyone with information about the circumstances surrounding Summer's death is asked to call KDPS’s Criminal Investigations Division at 269- 337-8139 or submit an anonymous tip through Silent Observer at 269-343-2100, P3Tips, or www.KalamazooSilentObserver.com.

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