Kalamazoo police identify woman killed in drive-by shooting

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo police have identified the woman killed in a shooting earlier this week as 30-year-old Angel Marie Curtis.

Police say Curtis was sitting in a car at Florence Street and Cobb Avenue just after 2:15 a.m. Monday when someone shot her from another vehicle and drove away.

Investigators have not released information about a possible suspect or whether Curtis was the intended target.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact police.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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