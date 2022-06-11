House & vehicle shot up in Kalamazoo Township

KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Police are investigating multiple gunshots fired into a residence and a vehicle Friday evening.

At 6:50 p.m. Friday, the Kalamazoo Township Police Department responded to a report of shots fired into a residence in the 2100 block of Humphrey Street. Upon arriving at the scene, officers discovered multiple spent shell casings in the roadway as well as bullet holes in the side of the house and into a vehicle in the driveway.

The investigation revealed that during the incident the residence was occupied and there were also people outside the house. However, there were no injuries.

The incident remains under investigation. Anybody with any information is being asked to contact Silent Observer by calling (269) 343-2100 or Kalamazoo Township Police at (269) 381-0391.

