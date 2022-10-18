Firefighters put down fire in Kalamazoo home

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officers are still searching for information about a home that caught on fire.

On Tuesday, around 4:50 pm, officers came to North Edwards Street after hearing about a residential fire in the 1400 block of the street.

Officers say they saw heavy smoke issuing from the second story and eaves of the home.

People were inside the house, officers say, but they all evacuated safely and on their own.

Officers say the fire was brought under control in about 30 minutes, but no further information was given concerning the extent of damages.

The cause of the fire is yet unknown. Officers are still investigating.

Kalamazoo Public Safety would like to remind everyone to talk with family members about a fire escape plan and practice the plan twice a year.

Anyone having information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 337-8120 or Silent Observer at 343-2100

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

