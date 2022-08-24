Distracted cyclist hit by train, hospitalized

PORTAGE. MICH. — A man is in the hospital after being hit by a train Wednesday.

Initial calls came in for a man hit by the train at the crossing near Westnedge and Centre St.

When they arrived, the man told first responders he had been straddling his bike, texting when it happened. The Portage Department of Public Safety says he was wearing headphones at the time and claims to not have heard the train.

The train hit the front of the bicycle as it passed, throwing the man and the bike to the side.

We're told he was taken to the hospital with a minor leg injury.