Boil water advisory issued for some Kalamazoo water customers

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A boil water advisory is in effect for City of Kalamazoo water customers in the low- and high-pressure districts after the city said E. coli bacteria were detected in one water sample collected Sept. 18.

The city advises customers in the affected area to use bottled water or bring tap water to a rolling boil for at least two minutes before using it for drinking, making ice, preparing food, brushing teeth, washing dishes or other consumptive purposes.

The city said it is conducting additional sampling and investigating the source of the contamination and that the advisory will remain in effect until testing confirms the water is safe for normal use.

No special precautions are necessary for bathing or showering unless otherwise directed.

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