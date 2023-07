OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A biker was killed Thursday night after colliding with a pickup truck.

It happened on S. 9th St near Bluestone Blvd in Oshtemo Township, just after 7:30 p.m.

Kalamazoo County Deputies tell FOX 17 speed is believed to be a factor, but details of what led up to the crash are still being investigated.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office at 269-383-8748 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.