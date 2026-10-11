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Bicyclist seriously hurt in Kalamazoo Township crash, police say

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KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A bicyclist was seriously hurt during a crash involving a vehicle Saturday night, police say.

The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. on W. Main Street near Turwill Lane.

Kalamazoo Township police say a 37-year-old Kalamazoo resident was taken to the hospital with injuries that are life threatening after the crash. It's unclear at this time what led up to the crash.

The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators, police say.

Several surrounding agencies assisted at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone who witnessed the crash or has video in the area around the time of the crash is asked to call Kalamazoo Township police at 269-567-7523 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

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