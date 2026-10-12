3 teens stabbed after fight at apartment complex near Western Michigan

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Three teenagers were stabbed at an apartment complex near Western Michigan University on Sunday morning, Kalamazoo police said.

According to KDPS, officers responded to the 1400 block of Fraternity Village Drive around 2:11 a.m. Sunday for a reported stabbing. When they arrived, the found two men with injuries.

During the investigation, witnesses assisted officers in identifying and locating a suspect who was detained at the scene. Officers also learned a third man was at a local hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

The victims are an 18-year-old Kalamazoo Valley Community College, an 18-year-old who is not a student and a 17-year-old male who is not a student. All three suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, it was determined that a physical altercation between two groups escalated and a box cutter was used to assault the victims. The weapon was recovered at the scene.

A 21-year-old Kalamazoo man was arrested in connection and remains in custody.

Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact the KDPS Criminal Investigations Division at 269-337-8139 or you could provide information anonymously through Kalamazoo Silent Observer at 269-343-2100, the P3Tips app or online at www.KalamazooSilentObserver.com.



Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube