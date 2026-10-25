24-year-old man dies after being hit by vehicle in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 24-year-old man died after being hit by a vehicle late Saturday night in Kalamazoo.

Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officers responded around 11:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, to South Drake Road near Skyridge Avenue for a report of a pedestrian who had been struck by a vehicle traveling northbound.

Officers found the man in the road and immediately began lifesaving measures, according to KDPS.

The man was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said the driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

KDPS did not release the name of the man who died or provide additional details about what led up to the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269-337-8120 or Kalamazoo Silent Observer at 269-343-2100. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online through Kalamazoo Silent Observer or the P3Tips app.

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