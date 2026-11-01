1 dead, another injured after vehicle crashes into building in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A woman has died and another person was injured after a vehicle crashed into a building in Kalamazoo early Sunday morning.

Officers responded around 2:20 a.m. after it was reported that a vehicle hit a building on S. Westnedge Avenue near Howard Street.

Police say the driver, a 35-year-old woman, was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

A passenger in the vehicle was taken to the hospital with injuries that are not life threatening.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Excessive speed appears to be a factor, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Criminal Investigation Division at 269-337 8139 and ask to speak with a detective. Information can also be anonymously shared with Kalamazoo Silent Observer at 269-343-2100 or through the P3 Tips app.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube