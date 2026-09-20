1 dead after shooting in Brady Township, suspect in custody

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A person has died after being shot in Kalamazoo County on Sunday, deputies say.

Deputies say they responded to the shooting around 9:35 a.m. in Brady Township on 34th Street near E. T Avenue.

A person was taken to the hospital for treatment and was later pronounced dead.

A suspect was taken into custody at the scene.

There is no further threat to the public, authorities say.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office is continuing to investigate. Additional details have not yet been released.

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