WK Kellogg, Post team up for $2 cereal sale supporting Battle Creek families

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Two major cereal companies put their competition aside Wednesday to help Battle Creek families save money and support local organizations fighting food insecurity.

WK Kellogg Co. and Post Consumer Brands partnered for their semiannual cereal sale at Full Blast Recreation Center, offering boxes of cereal for $2 each.

“Every day we are competitors. Today we are partners, and we are partners to support the Battle Creek community, the United Way, and South Michigan food banks,” said Susan Davison, head of communications and philanthropy for WK Kellogg Co. “And there’s nothing better than coming together and giving back to our community.”

Todd Person, Site Vice President at Post Consumer Brands, said the timing of the sale matters more than ever.

"It's now even much more of an important topic because of where the world is from an economic standpoint. People are having trouble making food on the table, and so bringing cereal at $2 really helps bridge that gap for a lot of folks," Person said.

Shoppers turned out in force to take advantage of the deal. Greg Casterline came prepared to stock his pantry for his grandchildren.

"We watch our grandkids quite often for our kids when they're working, and so they like cereal. We feed them breakfast every morning and stuff. It's stocked up for the year," Casterline said.

James Tieman said the low price point made the sale impossible to pass up, with a few extra people staying in his home.

"At $2 a box, you can't pass it up. We have a couple of extras staying with us right now, and and you know just just having the snack food. I look at cereal as not just breakfast, but as a snack as well," Tieman said.

Organizers say the goal is to raise $20,000 through the sale. All proceeds will benefit United Way of South Central Michigan and the South Michigan Food Bank.

United Way of South Central Michigan says nearly four in 10 households across the region struggle to meet basic needs, forcing some families to choose between food, rent, medical care and other expenses.

“These are choices that no family in our region should have to make, and that’s why United is here in the community to help support those,” said Stephanie Slingerland, executive engagement officer for United Way of South Central Michigan.

Any cereal left unsold will be donated to the South Michigan Food Bank and Kellogg Community College’s Bruin Pantry, according to organizers.

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