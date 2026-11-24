CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — Two Calhoun residents with measles who sought care at Oaklawn Hospital in Marshall could have exposed patients to the highly contagious disease over the weekend, county health officials said Tuesday.

The cases — two adults who were not vaccinated against measles and who had traveled domestically — may have exposed patients at the Oaklawn Hospital Emergency Department waiting room between 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 22, and 12:30 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 23, according to a spokesperson with the Calhoun County Public Health Department.

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Measles is a highly contagious viral infection that spreads through the air and can remain airborne for up to two hours — meaning people may have been exposed even if they were nowhere near the infected person at the time.

County health officials said those who were potentially exposed to the virus may develop symptoms through Sunday, Dec. 6.

The last time a measles cases was reported in Calhoun County was in 2013 in a resident who traveled internationally, according to a news release.

“While measles was once considered eliminated in the United States, outbreaks continue to occur as vaccination rates decline and travel increases opportunities for exposure,” said a CCPHD spokesperson.

What to do if you were exposed

Anyone who believes they may have been exposed — especially those who have not been vaccinated with the MMR vaccine — should monitor for symptoms for 21 days and avoid public gatherings or high-risk settings, health officials said in a news release.

Symptoms to watch out for include anything from a fever, a cough, a runny nose, and red, watery eyes that develop into a rash that starts on the face and then spreads to the rest of the body about three to five days after symptoms first start. A person with measles is contagious four days before and four days after the rash appears.

“Measles is more than ‘just a rash’ and can include serious complications such as pneumonia, brain swelling or even death,” said Dr. William Nettleton, the Medical Director of the Calhoun County Public Health Department. “Thankfully measles can be prevented with the MMR vaccine. Check with your doctor or immunization record to verify you are protected against measles and get vaccinated if you are not.”

If symptoms appear, do not seek medical treatment in person without calling the doctor’s office, urgent care, or emergency room first, county health officials said.

Measles only spreads from people who show symptoms; it does not spread from people who aren’t feeling sick, according to health officials.

What to know about MMR vaccination

Unvaccinated people exposed to the virus can get the MMR vaccine 72 hours after exposure (but before symptoms are present) to prevent an infection, according to county health officials. If vaccination is not possible, antibody treatment can help in some cases if it’s given within six days of exposure, health officials added.

In this case, individuals who do not have immunity to measles, whether through vaccination or infection, have until the end of day Wednesday, Nov. 25, to seek vaccination against measles, with high-risk individuals able to seek preventive medication until the end of Saturday, Nov. 28, according to county health officials.

While the two-dose series of the MMR vaccine has a 97% efficacy rate against infection, about 3 in every 100 people can still get infected if exposed to the virus for a prolonged period of time, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Vaccinated individuals will usually develop milder symptoms and are less likely to spread it to others, according to health officials.

People who got vaccinated against measles before 1968 should talk to their health care provider about possibly getting a booster as the vaccine used before that year wasn't as effective.

CCPHD officials said they were working with Oaklawn Hospital to contact anyone potentially exposed who is not already considered immune.

For more information about measles or vaccination appointments, contact Calhoun County Public Health Department at 269-969-6363 or visit Michigan.gov/Measles.

As of Tuesday, Michigan had reported 37 measles cases across the state, with the majority of them occurring among unvaccinated children.

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