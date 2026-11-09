Ride Calhoun selected for $2.4 million to plan Battle Creek transit center

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Ride Calhoun has been selected to receive $2.4 million to plan and design a transportation center where riders could switch buses, buy passes and get help planning trips in one place.

Ride Calhoun’s office is separate from its bus transfer center. Executive Director Mallory Avis said a trip to the office can add half an hour for riders who go in to buy passes, get help planning a trip or complete an assessment for accessible transit.

“We're not centrally located to where our transfer center is right now, and ideally, we'd be able to create a whole new transportation center that incorporates all of those factors into one,” Avis said.

Courtney Tatum, who has driven for Ride Calhoun for nearly 10 years, said passengers ask her where to buy a pass.

“And for some people you got to catch different buses in order to get to it,” Tatum said.

The proposed center could also give riders a place to wait indoors for their next bus. Ride Calhoun could bring staff under one roof and make more room to store and repair buses.

Callie Williams rides at least four days a week. She takes the bus to Kellogg Community College and said she likes having a stop just outside her door.

“Well, it's my transportation to get to and from school, and also to the grocery store and doctor's appointments,” Williams said.

Ride Calhoun is considering eight sites and hopes to keep the center downtown. Avis said the public will have a chance to weigh in before the board chooses a site or design.

Ride Calhoun is also preparing a separate study of its bus routes. Avis said one option is to run buses more often on fewer routes.

“We want to reduce the number of transfers that people have to make in order to complete basic tasks, whether it's going to work, getting groceries, going to the bank,” Avis said.

The $2.4 million covers planning and design. Construction would require additional funding.

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