Post is hiring in Battle Creek and offers paid apprenticeships to production workers

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Post Consumer Brands says it typically hires about five entry-level production operators every six to eight weeks at its Battle Creek cereal plant, where employees can also apply their manufacturing experience toward training in a skilled trade.

Todd Person, the plant’s site vice president, said Post also has openings for a reliability engineer and a senior manager of continuous improvement, a position focused on improving how the plant runs.

Post discussed its local operations and career opportunities at the Battle Creek Area Chamber of Commerce’s monthly Eye Opener Breakfast.

The company selects employees already working on the production floor for paid apprenticeships in electrical work and pipefitting. Apprentices train on the job while attending school. Person said they can earn a journeyman card in about two years.

Post also offers a leadership development program that gives participants experience in different roles at multiple company locations.

Kara Beer, president and CEO of the Battle Creek Area Chamber of Commerce, said the apprenticeship and leadership programs stood out to her at the breakfast. She pointed to the company’s long manufacturing history in the city.

“Post has been a huge part of our economy here,” Beer said. “They're over 100 years old right here in Battle Creek, doing production.”

Pearson said the company is also investing in maintenance and newer packaging equipment to keep the plant running efficiently. That includes machinery that puts cereal into bags and boxes.

Job seekers can check Post Holdings’ careers site for current openings in Battle Creek.

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