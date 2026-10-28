Police release video, details of deadly Leroy Township standoff

LEROY TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Authorities released video Wednesday of a police response that ended with a house fire and the death of 35-year-old Travis Baker, saying investigators are still working to determine how he died.

At a news conference in Marshall, Calhoun County Sheriff Steve Hinkley and Battle Creek Police Chief Shannon Bagley described attempts to take Baker into custody Monday at a home on Running Deer Ridge.

Hinkley said Baker’s parents called Sunday to report that their son had assaulted them and pinned them to the floor. They left the home and had not returned before the standoff, he said.

Authorities also received reports that Baker had firearms despite an extreme risk protection order issued in December 2024. Hinkley said deputies collected four guns when that order was carried out and that it remained in effect.

On Monday morning, deputies worked with Baker’s probation officer to try to arrange a meeting at the courthouse, hoping to take him into custody without a confrontation. Baker did not come in, Hinkley said.

Deputies obtained a search warrant and a probation violation warrant and responded to the home around 5:30 p.m., according to the sheriff’s office.

Hinkley said shots came from inside as the special response team tried to enter. Officers backed away and established a perimeter. Baker later shot down two sheriff’s office drones, he said.

A negotiating team, including a mental health specialist, tried unsuccessfully to communicate with Baker, according to Hinkley.

Nearby residents were told to shelter indoors and stay away from windows and exterior walls. Although the area is rural, authorities were concerned gunfire could reach neighboring homes.

Residents were offered help evacuating, but Hinkley said he was not aware of anyone choosing to leave. The advisory was later lifted, and the sheriff’s office said there was no ongoing threat.

Hinkley said no officers were injured and authorities had received no reports of neighboring property being struck by gunfire.

Battle Creek police were called to assist. Bagley said officers planned to use an armored vehicle to open the front door so they could send a drone or robot inside.

Video shown at the news conference captured the vehicle approaching the home. Bagley identified sparks visible near the vehicle as rounds striking it. He said Baker fired at the vehicle and a Battle Creek officer fired back.

A fire then spread rapidly through the home. Baker was later confirmed dead.

Bagley said police suspect Baker used an accelerant, but emphasized that Michigan State Police fire investigators had not made a determination. Authorities have not released Baker’s cause of death.

Bagley said he did not yet know how many shots the officer fired.

“Our officer has been placed on administrative leave pursuant to departmental policy,” Bagley said. “This is standard operating procedure.”

State police are leading the criminal investigation. Battle Creek police will separately review whether the officer’s actions complied with department policies, including its use-of-force policy.

Officials also acknowledged the loss for Baker’s family.

“They lost their son. They lost their home, and so our hearts go out to the family,” Hinkley said.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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