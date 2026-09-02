New system connects Calhoun County school cameras directly to 911 dispatchers

CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — During a school emergency, dispatchers in Calhoun County can now view live security camera footage from inside school buildings, giving first responders a clearer picture of what they could encounter before they arrive.

The system gives dispatchers access to live security video from 52 schools across Calhoun County.

Michael Armitage, Executive Director of Calhoun County 911, said the capability changes how dispatchers can support officers in the field.

"But to be able to actually see and accurately tell the officers what's happening and who's involved is fundamental," Armitage said.

For school leaders, the technology adds another layer of protection to the safety measures already in place.

Jerry Johnson, Superintendent of the Calhoun Intermediate School District, said the system helps pinpoint where a threat is located.

"This is one more layer of a tool that helps us respond in an emergency to know where the crisis is, where perhaps individuals who are trying to do harm—where they are," Johnson said.

The idea dates back to 2013, but officials say the technology wasn't practical at the time. The project moved forward after the Calhoun County Sheriff's Department received a federal grant in 2021.

Johnson described the original vision behind the effort.

"The vision was, how do we connect our buildings with law enforcement and first responders through central dispatch—so that if there is an emergency, we can immediately have eyes on the scene?"

Johnson said the technology does not replace existing school safety procedures.

"All of the training, all of the preparedness in the classroom, in the building—all of that stays in place. This again is another tool."

Officials said the cameras are not monitored around the clock. Dispatchers can only access them during an emergency, and individual logins and audit records track who viewed a camera and why.

The system only provides dispatchers with live video. Law enforcement agencies seeking recorded footage for an investigation must still work directly with the school district.

Armitage said access to accurate, real-time information could help emergency crews respond more efficiently.

“I think it’ll provide the resources to really reduce response times in a scenario like this, just because being able to get good information is always critical in an emergency,” Armitage said.

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