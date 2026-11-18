MARSHALL, Mich. — Ford has started shipping the first battery cells made at its BlueOval Battery Park in Marshall to Louisville, Kentucky, where they’ll power test versions of the Fathom, the company’s new electric pickup.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer visited the Marshall plant Wednesday and said the state’s support helped bring the project to Michigan.

“These jobs could easily be somewhere else. This technology could easily be somewhere else. We want it here in Michigan,” Whitmer said.

Ford says it’s the first company to deliver U.S.-made lithium iron phosphate battery cells for mass-market vehicles. A production line at its Marshall plant can make 40 cells a minute. Ford plans to begin assembling the cells into battery packs at a neighboring facility in 2027. The first pickups are expected to reach buyers by the end of that year.

Ford’s long-term goal is to employ 1,700 people at the plant. The company said more than 70% of its team came from Marshall, Albion and Battle Creek.

"That's why I'm so proud that we competed and won this project here. This is setting a new higher standard globally, right here in Marshall, Michigan," Whitmer said.

Some neighbors raised concerns about noise, lighting and air quality while the plant was under construction. Asked about the project’s environmental impact, Whitmer pointed to cooperation among Ford, the state and Marshall.

“None of this happens without all of us sitting at the table and making sure that we get to a place where we do it responsibly and that it benefits all of us,” Whitmer said.

In downtown Marshall, Andrew Scibbe said business at his deli picked up while Ford was building the plant. He said the extra sales helped him open Hourglass Coffee and Kitchen in Marshall and reopen his deli in Battle Creek.

“We do definitely see people who work at the factory come here for coffee or for lunch,” Scibbe said.

Scibbe said he also spoke with a manager during a tour of the plant about doing more catering there.

"We got to talk with one of the managers there about how do we increase you know our catering opportunities there, and so they're they're definitely supporting local businesses," Scibbe said.

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