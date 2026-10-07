DENSO celebrates 40 years in Battle Creek, donates $250,000 for housing

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — DENSO celebrated 40 years of manufacturing in Battle Creek on Wednesday with a look at its future in the auto industry and a $250,000 donation to support local housing.

Employees, company leaders, community partners and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer gathered to mark the anniversary. The facility began production in 1986 as DENSO’s first North American manufacturing operation.

For Connie McCowey, who joined DENSO in August 1986, the milestone also marked four decades with the company.

McCowey, a senior manager of financial systems, said opportunities to grow have kept her learning throughout her career.

“It's just always been very rewarding to keep learning throughout my career,” she said.

She now helps implement financial software and systems that support the company’s planning and decision-making.

Matt Briden, DENSO’s vice president of North American thermal business planning, said the company is investing in new technology and preparing employees for changes in the automotive industry.

“We're growing new skills among our workforce,” Briden said. “We rely on them tremendously to implement continuous improvement in Kaizen to keep us competitive and on the leading edge of new technologies to supply our customers.”

Kaizen refers to continuous improvement. The Battle Creek facility manufactures thermal components, which Briden said will remain necessary across different vehicle powertrains.

Asked what needs to happen to keep auto manufacturing jobs in communities such as Battle Creek, Whitmer criticized federal tariff policy.

“My hope is that we will have Congress put pressure on the administration to stop the tariff chaos, to stop the ugly rhetoric toward our Canadian partners and neighbors, the biggest threat to autos in America and in Michigan right now is unfettered, chaotic tariff policy that's coming out of the White House right now," Whitmer said.

The company also announced a $250,000 donation to the Battle Creek Housing Fund. The contribution will support the fund’s goal of building or rehabilitating 1,000 homes by 2035.

“We see this as a really important step towards encouraging you know place making in the region and allowing our associates to embrace a quality of life here and and stay here," Briden said.

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