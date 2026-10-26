73-year-old shot and killed in Battle Creek, police investigating

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WXYZ) — A person was found dead from a gunshot wound inside a Battle Creek home on Saturday, police say.

Officers responded around 2 p.m. for a complaint on W. Washington Avenue near Arlington Drive. When they arrived, they found a 73-year-old who had been shot and was unresponsive inside a home.

No arrests have been made, police say. They also say they believe there is no danger to the public.

Additional details are being withheld as police continue to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to call Battle Creek police's Detective Bureau

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