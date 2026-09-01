2 people killed after semi strikes them on I-94 shoulder in Calhoun County

MARENGO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two people were killed Tuesday morning after a semi-truck struck them while they were checking a flat tire along Interstate 94 in Calhoun County, according to Michigan State Police.

Troopers from the MSP Marshall Post responded around 9 a.m. to eastbound I-94 near 22 1/2 Mile Road in Marengo Township.

A preliminary investigation found the two motorists had pulled onto the shoulder and exited their truck to check a flat tire, police said.

While they were outside the vehicle, a semi tractor-trailer struck both motorists, fatally injuring them.

Eastbound I-94 was closed at Exit 115 as troopers investigated the crash and traffic was rerouted around the area.

The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office assisted Michigan State Police at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

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