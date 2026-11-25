KENTWOOD MICH. — With Thanksgiving approaching and grocery costs straining some household budgets, Kentwood residents can turn to the city’s Little Free Pantries for food and personal care items. This year, they have a second location to visit inside the Kentwood Community Center, which opened in September.

Kentwood Deputy Parks and Recreation Director Spencer McKellar said the pantries typically see more visitors as temperatures drop and the holidays approach.

“It’s expensive to host a family, and sometimes people can’t do that without an extra resource,” McKellar said.

Kentwood launched its Little Free Pantry initiative in 2017 as a community service project honoring Martin Luther King Jr.

The original pantry, inside the Kentwood Activities Center, was designed to meet an immediate need close to home by stocking nonperishable food and personal care items. It has been available to community members year-round since it opened.

McKellar said demand has grown as more people have learned about the program. Residents can now drop off donations or take what they need at either location during regular business hours, no questions asked.

The city is also giving residents a way to help with holiday gifts through its Adopt a Child and Senior program. Neighbors can pick a tag from the tree and shop for a gift for a local child or senior. The program runs through Dec. 4.

