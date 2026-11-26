KENTWOOD, Mich. — Cars lined the parking lot at Feeding America West Michigan’s Kentwood warehouse Tuesday morning as neighbors waited to pick up Thanksgiving dinner.

By noon, volunteers had handed out 300 meal kits, each with a turkey and the fixings for a full holiday meal.

Every pickup slot had been claimed before the Nov. 24 distribution began. As cars pulled through, volunteers loaded up the kits, giving families already stretching their grocery budgets one less meal to shop for.

“The need for charitable food has risen consistently across the last couple of years, and this year is no exception,” said Pattijean McCahill, president and CEO of Feeding America West Michigan.

The food bank expects to distribute more than 36 million pounds of food in 2026 across the 40 counties it serves in West Michigan and the Upper Peninsula. That would set a record and mark a 4.5% increase over 2025. Several of its partner agencies also report serving more people this year.

Feeding America West Michigan points to higher grocery and fuel costs as reasons more households are seeking help. The food bank estimates that one in seven Michiganders faces food insecurity, including one in five children. Housing and child care costs can put added pressure on families with young children.

“Our main purpose is to provide nourishing food to those people experiencing food insecurity,” McCahill said. “My guess is that anyone has a neighbor, a friend, a family member who’s experiencing food insecurity.”

Tuesday’s pickup was part of a November effort to distribute 6,100 turkeys through local agencies and mobile food pantries. The Detroit Lions and Meijer donated enough food for 3,500 complete holiday meal kits. Mel Trotter Ministries also contributed turkeys collected during its annual Turkey Drop.

“We are giving people complete meals including wonderful pies and extra protein and all the things that they need to have a family holiday,” McCahill said.

In Kentwood, 300 Thanksgiving dinners went home with neighbors in a single morning. After the holiday, local food pantries will continue helping families put dinner on the table.

