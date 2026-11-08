Where veterans can eat for free in Kent County on Veterans Day

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Veterans Day is on Wednesday and there are more deals and discounts available to veterans in Kent County than there are stars and stripes on the flag, including free meals at local restaurants.

Where to eat for free (and local) on Veterans Day...



Russ' Restaurant

A complimentary meal at all locations

All-American breakfast (served before 11:00 a.m.) American classic burger and fries (served after 11:00 a.m.)

Redwater Restaurants

A free food item valued at $29 or less at any Redwater restaurant

Boatwerks The Butler Cork Wine & Grille FireRock Grille Gravity Taphouse Lake Bluff Grille Redrock Grille Reds Rush Creek Bistro

Restaurant Partners Management

A free meal at any RPM restaurant

Bagel Beanery Beltline Bar Grand Coney Noble Restaurant Pete's Grill & Tavern Real Food Cafe Red Geranium The Omlette Shoppe Sundance Grill

Anna's House

A free traditionalist breakfast

Big E's Sports Grill

A free meal and a free drink

Boulder Tap House

A free meal from a Veterans Day menu

Brann's Steakhouse & Grille

A free 6 oz. sizzler steak with a baked potato

Chick-fil-A

28th St SE and E Beltline Ave SE locations Free original Chick-fil-A sandwich

HopCat

A free signature double burger, Cosmik Fries, and a soft drink

Pit Stop Catering

A free two-meat platter



What about chain restaurants?



Applebee's

A free full-size entree

Biggby

A free 16 oz. hot or iced coffee

Bonefish Grill

A free order of Bang Bang Shrimp and a driink

Bob Evans

A free meal from a Veterans Day menu

Buffalo Wild Wings

A free order of ten boneless wings and a side of fries

Casey's

A free coffee or fountain drink, plus a free car wash

Chili's

A free meal from a Veterans Day menu

Chipotle

A free regular-size order of chips paired with a choice of guacamole, Queso Blanco or salsa with a minimum $5 purchase

Cracker Barrel

A free Sunrise Pancake Special

Dave & Buster's

A free dessert with the purchase of a qualifying entree and free all-day unlimited game play

Denny's

A free Original Grand Slam

Freddy's

A free combo meal

Golden Corral

A free buffet meal

IHOP

A free Red, White & Blueberry Pancake Combo

Logan's Roadhouse

A free meal from a Veterans Day menu

Little Caesars

A free HOT-N-READY Lunch Combo

Main Event

A free double cheeseburger with fries and a 30-minute game timecard

Mission BBQ

A free sandwich

Olive Garden

A free entree from a Veterans Day menu

Outback Steakhouse

A free Bloomin' Onion and drink, plus a free Hero's meal for a future visit

Red Robin

A free Red's Big Tavern Burger with Bottomless Steak Fries

Starbucks

A free tall hot or ice coffee

Texas Roadhouse

A free meal voucher able to be used on a limited menu



NOTE: Don't see your restaurant on this list? Send an email to news@fox17online.com and tell us what deals and discounts you're offering those who served our country!

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