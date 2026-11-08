Where veterans can eat for free in Kent County on Veterans Day

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Veterans Day is on Wednesday and there are more deals and discounts available to veterans in Kent County than there are stars and stripes on the flag, including free meals at local restaurants.
Where to eat for free (and local) on Veterans Day...
- Russ' Restaurant
- A complimentary meal at all locations
- All-American breakfast (served before 11:00 a.m.)
- American classic burger and fries (served after 11:00 a.m.)
- A complimentary meal at all locations
- Redwater Restaurants
- A free food item valued at $29 or less at any Redwater restaurant
- Boatwerks
- The Butler
- Cork Wine & Grille
- FireRock Grille
- Gravity Taphouse
- Lake Bluff Grille
- Redrock Grille
- Reds
- Rush Creek Bistro
- A free food item valued at $29 or less at any Redwater restaurant
- Restaurant Partners Management
- A free meal at any RPM restaurant
- Bagel Beanery
- Beltline Bar
- Grand Coney
- Noble Restaurant
- Pete's Grill & Tavern
- Real Food Cafe
- Red Geranium
- The Omlette Shoppe
- Sundance Grill
- A free meal at any RPM restaurant
- Anna's House
- A free traditionalist breakfast
- Big E's Sports Grill
- A free meal and a free drink
- Boulder Tap House
- A free meal from a Veterans Day menu
- Brann's Steakhouse & Grille
- A free 6 oz. sizzler steak with a baked potato
- Chick-fil-A
- 28th St SE and E Beltline Ave SE locations
- Free original Chick-fil-A sandwich
- HopCat
- A free signature double burger, Cosmik Fries, and a soft drink
- Pit Stop Catering
- A free two-meat platter
What about chain restaurants?
- Applebee's
- A free full-size entree
- Biggby
- A free 16 oz. hot or iced coffee
- Bonefish Grill
- A free order of Bang Bang Shrimp and a driink
- Bob Evans
- A free meal from a Veterans Day menu
- Buffalo Wild Wings
- A free order of ten boneless wings and a side of fries
- Casey's
- A free coffee or fountain drink, plus a free car wash
- Chili's
- A free meal from a Veterans Day menu
- Chipotle
- A free regular-size order of chips paired with a choice of guacamole, Queso Blanco or salsa with a minimum $5 purchase
- Cracker Barrel
- A free Sunrise Pancake Special
- Dave & Buster's
- A free dessert with the purchase of a qualifying entree and free all-day unlimited game play
- Denny's
- A free Original Grand Slam
- Freddy's
- A free combo meal
- Golden Corral
- A free buffet meal
- IHOP
- A free Red, White & Blueberry Pancake Combo
- Logan's Roadhouse
- A free meal from a Veterans Day menu
- Little Caesars
- A free HOT-N-READY Lunch Combo
- Main Event
- A free double cheeseburger with fries and a 30-minute game timecard
- Mission BBQ
- A free sandwich
- Olive Garden
- A free entree from a Veterans Day menu
- Outback Steakhouse
- A free Bloomin' Onion and drink, plus a free Hero's meal for a future visit
- Red Robin
- A free Red's Big Tavern Burger with Bottomless Steak Fries
- Starbucks
- A free tall hot or ice coffee
- Texas Roadhouse
- A free meal voucher able to be used on a limited menu
NOTE: Don't see your restaurant on this list? Send an email to news@fox17online.com and tell us what deals and discounts you're offering those who served our country!