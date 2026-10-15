Walker police chief to retire in November after nearly 33 years

WALKER, Mich. — Walker Police Department Chief Keith Mankel announced on Thursday that he will be retiring next month after nearly 33 years of service.

Mankel delayed his planned retirement following the passing of Walker Fire Chief Rusty Shoultz in May 2026, according to a release from the police department. He also took on the role of Walker’s interim fire chief.

“It has been a pleasure to serve such an outstanding community. The support and trust from residents have been invaluable,” Mankel said. “Thank you for allowing me the opportunity to lead these exceptional departments.”

Mankel began his career with the City of Walker in 1993 as a part-time police officer. He then served in a variety of roles over the years, culminating in his appointment as chief more than five years ago, according to the release.

The police department cited him as being instrumental in helping it develop and evolve into a premier law enforcement agency, including achieving and maintaining accreditation standards and implementing a drone program.

His last day will be Nov. 1, 2026.

The police department said further announcements regarding department leadership will come in the near future.

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