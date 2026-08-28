Two school buses involved in separate crashes in Kent County, no kids hurt

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WXMI) — Two school buses in two Kent County school districts were involved in crashes Friday morning, the sheriff’s office says.

No students were injured in either crashes.

The first crash involved a Byron Center Public Schools bus. It happened just after 8 a.m. in Byron Township near Ivanrest Avenue and Rush Creek Drive.

No children were hurt and neither was the bus driver. However, the driver who crashed into the bus was taken to the hospital with minor to moderate injuries.

Then just after 9 a.m., a Rockford Public Schools bus hit a box truck near 12 Mile Road and Edgerton Avenue in Algoma Township.

No students were on the bus at the time.

Deputies say the box truck driver was not at fault and the bus driver was.

Additional details weren’t immediately released.

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