Shoot a deer in Kent County? Test it for chronic wasting disease at this drop box

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — As more and more deer hunters wander out into the woods this season, the Michigan DNR is looking closely at how chronic wasting disease has affected the herd in Kent County.

Chronic wasting disease (CWD) is a neurological disease that spreads between deer, elk, moose and similar animals, causing weight loss, excessive salivation, stumbling, a lack of fear of humans and eventual death.

There are no known treatments or cures.

A recent study from the National Institutes of Health says CWD is "unlikely" to spread to humans, though the consumption of meat from infected animals is not advised.

"A big concern," hunter Rich VanderMeer said. "There's concern that [CWD] would spread like it has in other states and to a larger amount of deer in the area."

VanderMeer is vice president of the West Walker Sportsman's Club, a shooting range in Tallmadge Township that offers opportunities for rifle, pistol, archery, trap, skeet and more.

"If you just put your head in the sand, that's not a good idea," VanderMeer said. "The DNR are being proactive in trying to contain the disease, and trying to understand how it moves in Michigan."

In 2008, chronic wasting disease was first detected in Michigan in a private deer herd in Kent County.

According to the Michigan DNR, there have since been 389 recorded cases of CWD in free-ranging white-tailed deer in the state.

In 2026, two deer in Kent County have so far tested positive.

The DNR is currently doing intensive sampling for the disease in Ionia, Kent, Mecosta, Montcalm and Newaygo counties.

"We’re trying to learn how much the disease has spread and what are the ramifications for management," said John Niewoonder, a wildlife biologist for the Michigan DNR.

"We need hunters to keep the deer population reasonable and under control," Niewoonder said.

To this end, four drop boxes have been placed in the five-county area. Here, hunters can submit the heads of harvested deer to be tested for CWD, with results posted on the DNR lab results webpage.

Drop boxes



Haymarsh Hunt Club, 11959 Jefferson Road, Morley, MI 49336

Kent County Road Commission, 1900 4 Mile Road, Walker, MI 49544

Paris DNR Field Office, 22250 Northland Drive, Paris, MI 49338

Flat River DNR Field Office, 6650 Long Lake Road, Belding, MI 48838

In addition, the Paris and Flat River DNR field offices are open for in-person sample collection from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. throughout the season:



Mondays, Oct. 19 and 26

Mondays, Nov. 2, 9 and 16

Thursday, Nov. 19

Saturday, Nov. 21

Mondays, Nov. 23 and 30

Mondays, Dec. 7, 14 and 21

Those who harvest a deer outside of these five counties can test for CWD with a free self-sample kit.

"I think it's a good start," VanderMeer said about the drop boxes. "With hunters, if you make it convenient, they'll do it. If you make it inconvenient, they won't do it."

VanderMeer says the West Walker Sportsman's Club tries to promote hunting, especially to younger generations, through hunter safety classes. The club also hosted a doe pole with the Kent County Road Commission last year to encourage a greater deer harvest.

"We don't want to get to the point of the Dakotas, where they've eliminated hunting totally, where they're refunding licenses. We don't want to get to that point," Vandermeer said, referencing the ongoing outbreak of epizootic hemorrhagic disease (EHD) in North Dakota and South Dakota.

A ban on deer baiting in the Lower Peninsula also serves to prevent the spread of CWD, but is difficult to enforce, especially on private land.

"I don't like to bait," VanderMeer said. "If you're baiting, you're trying to cheat the system."

Grand Rapids More than 1,000 pounds donated to Grand Rapids Veterans Food Pantry Sam Landstra

As part of its CWD research, the DNR has partnered with the Kent County Road Commission, testing the carcasses the commission picks up on the roadside.

On Monday, 19 of the 44 deer picked up by the county were tested for the disease.

"Hunters have gotten used to the idea of [CWD] being here," Niewoonder said. "Some have just said, 'Well, I'm not going to worry about it. It's here. We can't do anything about it.'"

"I don't blame them for feeling that way," he said. I just would ask that people be aware that it is a significant problem."

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