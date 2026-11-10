Portillo's restaurant planned for Kentwood on 28th Street

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Popular Chicago-style food chain Portillo's is planned for Kentwood near Woodland Mall.

City leaders are set to meet Tuesday night to discuss the proposed location at 3119 28th Street. The meeting agenda includes renderings of the project.

City of Kentwood

It’s unclear at this time when construction would begin or when Portillo's would open.

Portillo's is known for its Chicago-style hot dogs, Italian beef sandwiches, char-broiled burgers and chocolate cake.

City of Kentwood

Michigan has two Portillo's locations in the Detroit area – one in Sterling Heights and the other in Livonia.

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