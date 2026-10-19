Man facing murder charge in shooting death of his mother in Kent County

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A man is facing a murder charge following the shooting death of his 56-year-old mother in Algoma Township last week.

Related Story: Son arrested in Kent County for allegedly shooting, killing mother

Son arrested in Kent County for allegedly shooting, killing mother

Ryan Hansen, 30, was arraigned on Monday on charges of homicide-open murder and felony firearms.

According to the Kent County Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened at around 9:00 a.m. on October 15 at a home near Indian Lakes Road and Pine Island Drive.

KCSO said when deputies arrived, they found Diane Kilmar-Luman inside the home with multiple gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Later that day, Hansen was arrested in her murder after his vehicle broke down and he was attempting to get into a rideshare vehicle, according to officials.

According to court documents, Hansen moved into their home a few weeks prior after being evicted from his apartment. Before the shooting, he reportedly said he wanted to live off the grid and "believed in numerous conspiracy theories."

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call KCSO at 616-632-6125.

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