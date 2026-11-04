Man charged in stabbing death of 28-year-old woman in Montcalm County

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The Kent County Sheriff's Office said a suspect is in custody and charged after a stabbing death of a woman in Nelson Township on Monday.

Watch previous coverage in the video below

Woman killed, man injured in 'knife-style cutting' incident in northern Kent County

According to KCSO, a 44-year-old Sand Lake man is facing an open murder charge in the case.

Deputies were dispatched to a home in the 12700 block of Gillman Ave. NE around 10:52 a.m. after a woman reported that a man covered in blood arrived at her home claiming he had been stabbed. He left the residence before police arrived.

Deputies issued a BOLO and later found the pickup truck on 18 Mile Rd. near Pine Lake Ave. and found the 44-year-old driver injured. Deputies located the 28-year-old woman in the passenger seat deat from wounds.

She has been identified as Holly Luna of Greenville.

Deputies said the suspect was injured and airlifted to a local hospital in serious condition.

According to the sheriff's office, GDPS officers were investigating a suspicious situation called in by a family member of Luna at the same time police located the suspect. Police were looking for the pickup driver that was stopped by police.

Deputies said that while police were searching the area for the pickup, they were notified of the situation involving KCSO.

Both agencies investigated the case, reviewed camera footage and processed the crime scenes, and determined that the charges should happen in Montcalm County.

According to the sheriff's office, the suspect was released from the hospital and is now in jail.

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