Kentwood Fire Chief Brent Looman announces retirement after more than 30 years of service to the community

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Kentwood Fire Chief Brent Looman is retiring after more than 30 years of dedicated service to the community, city officials announced Thursday.

Chief Looman began his career with the City of Kentwood in 1991 as a part-time firefighter, according to city officials. Over the next 35 years ascended through the department’s ranks, serving as fire inspector beginning in 1997, fire marshal beginning in 2000, deputy fire chief beginning in 2007, and fire chief — a post he has held since 2011.

“Chief Looman is a tremendous example of a true public servant whose character exemplifies a caring soul using his profession and dedication to serve his community especially when they need him most,” said Mayor Stephen Kepley in a prepared statement. “We are grateful for his leadership, his commitment to our residents, and the countless ways he has served Kentwood.”

With the announcement that the chief is retiring, the search is now on for the next person to lead the agency. But the job is no easy task.

“The ideal candidate will be an accomplished fire service leader who is comfortable leading during major incidents, developing future leaders, managing budgets, navigating labor relations, and representing the department throughout the community,” city officials said in a news release.

The city will begin its first review of résumés on Friday, Sept. 25. Candidates interested in learning more about the position and applying for it are encouraged to visit the city’s recruitment page.

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