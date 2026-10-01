Kent County seeks public input on new waste management & recycling plan

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The Kent County Department of Public Works is asking for the public's input on the management of waste and recycling in the county.

Residents can now provide public comments for the draft Materials Management Plan, which outlines sustainable strategies for waste management, establishes recycling goals and promotes solutions for diverting waste from landfills.

According to the county, once finalized, the new plan will replace the current Kent County Solid Waste Management Plan.

“The DPW is a leader in innovative waste management, and our draft Materials Management Plan reflects our community’s priorities of reducing landfill waste and increasing recycling,” said Dar Baas, director of the DPW. “We invite Kent County residents to review the outlined goals and strategies in the plan and provide their feedback as we work together toward continued responsible, environmentally friendly waste management in our county.”

You can view the plan here

The public comment period is open until Monday, Nov. 30 and comments can be submitted online here.

There will also be multiple open house events for residents to get more information. They are:

