Kent County Prosecutor holding press conference on BK attack

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Friday at 11 a.m., Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker will hold a press conference updating charges relating to the attack at a Burger King in Wyoming.

It happened on Sunday, September 4th. Two teens were allegedly attacked by a man who was dissatisfied with their service at the drive-thru. The 17 year-old Isabella and another 15 year-old employee say the man then came into the store, where he attacked both of them before running away.

Both employees were taken to the hospital where Isabella needed 11 stitches and suffered bruising to her neck and thigh, while the other teen suffered a broken jaw, several broken teeth, and nerve damage. She underwent reconstructive surgery Monday afternoon.

