Kent County, Grand Rapids receive federal funding to reduce lead in homes

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Officials in Kent County and Grand Rapids are looking to reduce lead hazards in homes, and they’re getting it done with help from federal funding.

Grand Rapids received a $6.6 million check from the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) on Tuesday.

The money will go toward addressing lead paint in 180 Grand Rapids homes and help dozens of other people and businesses be certified for lead abatement.

“The vast majority of children who get poisoned by lead in our city — this isn't true for every city, but in our city — it's because of lead paint and hazards in the home,” says Mayor Rosalynn Bliss.

Meanwhile, Kent County received $2.5 million to create a four-year lead program benefiting communities outside Grand Rapids.

“We are looking forward to what we're going to be able to accomplish with these additional dollars and to work collaboratively with our local partners, including city of Grand Rapids, in order to improve the health of all of our resident,” says Kent County Commissioner Stan Stek.

Lead paint was used in homes up until it was banned in 1978.

