Gaines Township man is missing

GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Sheriff's deputies are looking for a man who has been reported missing.

At 11 a.m. Saturday, Larry DeVault, 72, walked away from the 6200 block of Eaton Avenue SE in Gaines Township and has not been seen since.

DeVault is about 6 feet tall and was last seen wearing a dark shirt, black jeans, a black utility back brace and a baseball cap. He may be confused.

Anybody who sees DeVault or who knows anything about his whereabouts is being asked to contact the Kent County Sheriff's Office by calling (616) 336-3113.