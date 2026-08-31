3 Muskegon men arrested after drug investigation turns up heroin, fentanyl, guns and $19,000 cash

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A months-long drug investigation in West Michigan has resulted in 3 arrests.

Detectives searched 2 homes in Muskegon and seized heroin, fentanyl, meth, and cocaine. Investigators also found more than $19,000 in cash and 5 guns.

Three Muskegon men were arrested in connection with the bust and now face multiple drug and weapons charges.

The sheriff said his office will continue to target drug trafficking networks.

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