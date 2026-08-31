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3 Muskegon men arrested after drug investigation turns up heroin, fentanyl, guns and $19,000 cash

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WXMI/Matt Witkos
A Kent County Sheriff's Office cruiser sits parked at a crime scene.
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KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A months-long drug investigation in West Michigan has resulted in 3 arrests.

Detectives searched 2 homes in Muskegon and seized heroin, fentanyl, meth, and cocaine. Investigators also found more than $19,000 in cash and 5 guns.

Three Muskegon men were arrested in connection with the bust and now face multiple drug and weapons charges.

The sheriff said his office will continue to target drug trafficking networks.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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