25 years after 9/11, former Kent County Sheriff's Office reserve deputy to participate in 250-mile relay run

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The American flag routinely rests on the shoulder of Matt Garbarino.

As the country remembers the 25 years that have passed since the deadly terrorist attack on the Twin Towers, the former reserve deputy with the Kent County Sheriff's Office will take part in a 250-mile run — a relay from New York to Washington, D.C. — carrying Old Glory.

"It's a single flag that we all carry, and it means the same thing," Garbarino said. "It represents all of us."

The five-day relay from Sept. 12 to Sept. 16 is titled One Flag Forward and represents a partnership between Wear Blue: Run to Remember and Team RWB, a pair of military-minded nonprofits.

Garbarino, who is a part of Team RWB, has a history of running in support of those who have served the country, risking and even giving their lives.

He founded Run Across Michigan, a 160-mile race in support of fallen police officers, and recently began running for Folds of Honor, a nonprofit that provides scholarships to the spouses and children of fallen or disabled military service members and first responders.

Kent Kent Co. deputy to run 40 miles for families of veterans, first responders Daren Bower

For One Flag Forward, he'll run 50 miles on the relay's third day from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to Wilmington, Delaware.

"Whatever pain I'm enduring during that, it's a temporary thing," Garbarino said. "I'm going to be looking back on that day and thinking, what do I want that experience to be like for me?"

"It's all about the journey of what I'm doing to support those who serve. It's it's supporting America, it's carrying an American flag, and interacting with people."

For more information on One Flag Forward, click here.

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