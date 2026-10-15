Kent County sheriff says at least 9 Flock license plate cameras have been vandalized so far this year

KENT COUNTY, MI — A Flock camera in Kent County was vandalized Wednesday morning, sparking a small fire at its location in Courtland Township, on 14 Mile Road near Northland Drive.

The Kent County Sheriff's Office says the fire was either set on purpose or was simply the result of the camera's batteries being damaged.

The sheriff's office has a total of 62 Flock cameras. At least 9 of those have been vandalized so far this year.

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The cameras are positioned on county-maintained roads and automatically read the license plates of passing cars while capturing additional vehicle information, such as color, make, and model.

Deputies are able to access this information for the purposes of solving specific crimes they've been assigned to investigate.

Last month, the sheriff's office launched a Flock Transparency Portal, where neighbors are able to see how the cameras are being accessed.

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