KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A kilogram of cocaine and 6 pounds of methamphetamine were among the drugs seized by the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety during an investigation on Nov. 19.

Multiple search warrants were executed during the investigation, including in the 800 block of West Lovell Street and the 500 block of Harding Place.

Police said Kevin Duane Davis Jr. attempted to flee on foot after officers contacted him in the 800 block of West Lovell Street. Officials said Davis discarded multiple pounds of drugs before he was quickly apprehended following a short foot pursuit.

A second suspect, Antonio Armstrong, also attempted to flee on foot but was quickly apprehended, according to police.

The investigation resulted in the seizure of:

1 kilogram of cocaine

6 pounds of methamphetamine

3.5 ounces of fentanyl

2 ounces of crack cocaine

Approximately 10 pounds of marijuana

Two handguns

A large sum of U.S. currency believed to be proceeds from drug sales

Davis was charged with resisting and obstructing police, possession with intent to deliver heroin, possession with intent to deliver cocaine, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver marijuana, prohibited person in possession of a firearm, prohibited person in possession of ammunition and felony firearm.

Armstrong was charged with resisting and obstructing police, possession with intent to deliver heroin and possession with intent to deliver cocaine.

Both men were booked into the Kalamazoo County Jail.

The investigation was conducted by members of the Kalamazoo Valley Enforcement Team (KVET) and Crime Reduction Team (CRT), with assistance from the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

Anyone with information about the case can call KVET at 269-337-8880. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Kalamazoo Silent Observer at 269-343-2100, through the P3Tips app or at www.KalamazooSilentObserver.com.

