Kalamazoo County sheriff's deputies investigating fatal crash on I-94

KALAMAZOO COUNTY. MICH. — A person is dead after a crash on westbound Interstate 94 in Kalamazoo County.

Kalamazoo County sheriff's deputies responded 5:40 p.m. Monday to a crash in the westbound lanes near mile marker 68. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

It's not clear what led up to the crash. The victim's identity has not been released.

Deputies are still investigating.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to reach out to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office.

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