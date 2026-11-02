Man killed, others injured in crash involving semi on I-96 in Ionia County

BOSTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man died and several other people were injured in a crash involving a semi-truck on I-96 in Ionia County Saturday afternoon.

Michigan State Police say the crash happened around 12:30 p.m. in Boston Township on eastbound I-96.

Investigators say a semi was driving east and failed to stop for traffic that was at a standstill and rear-ended a Chrysler Pacifica. The impact pushed the Pacifica into a Ram pickup truck.

The driver of the Pacifica, a 77-year-old Greenville man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The front-seat passenger suffered critical injuries that were not life threatening. Two other people in the Pacifica suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the semi, a 35-year-old man from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, was not hurt.

The driver of the Ram was not injured. A 33-year-old Zeeland woman who was in the Ram suffered serious injuries that were not life threatening.

No one else was hurt. Everyone who was injured was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Troopers say everyone involved wore seat belts. Alcohol does not appear to be a factor, however, they believe speed was.

Several surrounding agencies assisted at the scene. Eastbound I-96 closed for several hours. Troopers are continuing to investigate.

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