Bat tests positive for rabies in Ionia County; health department advises residents to remain alert

PEWAMO, Mich. — Ionia County health officials say a bat has tested positive for rabies, becoming the first case identified in an animal throughout county so far this year.

While no human cases of the deadly disease have been identified, the county’s health department on Thursday said residents should follow a few steps to reduce their exposure to the deadly disease.

“Rabies is a deadly, but preventable disease,” said Dr. Haleigh Leslie, the health officer and environmental health director for the Ionia County Health Department.

Leslie said in Ionia County, the risk of exposure to rabid bats is higher from May through September, as bats are more active around this time of year, so residents should take steps to protect themselves and their families, not to mention their pets, so they can reduce exposure to the virus.

“People and pets are usually exposed to rabies when they are bitten or scratched by an infected animal,” Leslie said. “Of particular concern are exposures that occur when a bat is found in a room with people who have been asleep.”

Babies, children or adults who cannot communicate clearly are also at higher risk of contracting the disease if a bat is found near them, she said.

Ionia County residents can take the following steps to reduce their changes of contracting the disease:



Never touch or handle bats and other wild animals. Do not keep wild animals as pets and do not try to rehabilitate wild animals yourself. Wild animals can carry rabies without looking sick.

If you are bitten or scratched by an animal, seek immediate medical attention.

If you find a bat in your home, do not release or get rid of it. Safely confine or collect the bat if possible and contact ICHD at (616) 527-5341 to determine if it should be tested for rabies. If collection isn’t possible, contact a pest control company for assistance.

Protect your pets by getting them vaccinated against rabies. Even cats that live indoors and never go outside can encounter a bat that gets inside the home.

If your animal is bitten or scratched by a wild animal, or if you believe they have had contact with wildlife when you weren’t watching, contact your veterinarian immediately.

“Even if your pet is currently vaccinated against rabies, additional actions may need to be taken to prevent them from becoming infected,” Leslie said. “If possible, safely confine or capture the wild animal without touching it directly and contact your local animal control officer or veterinarian, as the animal may need to be tested for rabies.”

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