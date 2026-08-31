ZEELAND, Mich. — For 20 years, Compassionate Heart Ministries in Zeeland has given young neighbors with mild cognitive disabilities — like autism — a space to make friends, recreate, and just be.

The nonprofit is now inviting the community to its Celebration Gala in September, an event that helps fund the programs at the heart of its mission.



WATCH: Zeeland nonprofit invites community to gala celebrating 20 years serving neighbors with disabilities

Zeeland nonprofit invites community to gala celebrating 20 years serving neighbors with disabilities

For 24-year-old Jack Schrauger, who lives with Down syndrome, the ministry is a second home.

"On Thursdays, I come here to Donut Club," Schrauger said. "I'll play games, pool, basketball."

Megan Tiemeyer, 38, who lives with autism, has been coming since the center opened.

"I probably wouldn't have met other people here if Donna didn't create this place," Tiemeyer said.

Alina Hauter/FOX 17 Jack Schrauger

It all started with an observation Executive Director Donna Bunce made while raising her eldest son, Jacob.

"Our oldest son is cognitively impaired and has autism, and as a little boy, finding friends was a little difficult. But when he became in middle school, it was really difficult," Bunce said.

That experience led her to create an inclusive space where neighbors like Jacob could come together with volunteers to socialize, make friends, and just be.

Donna Bunce Jacob Bunce

"When Jake was coming here with his friends from high school, those were just some of his most joyful moments because he was with his pals, and he himself felt like he was the volunteer. He was coming to have fun with his buddies, but he was also being served in a very fun place," Bunce said.

Two decades later, the ministry has grown significantly in its operations.

"We have 20,000 square feet, where we have this great sitting area, game area, the video game area, a gorgeous gym which I absolutely love for more than just basketball, right? We've hosted our galas there, we host our fashion show, we've had so many events in that space," Bunce said.

Alina Hauter/FOX 17 Donna Bunce

With around 150 volunteers serving about 300 West Michigan families, the organization offers two programs. Donut Club runs during the day.

"That is a much more intentional program: life skills, social skills, service-oriented, right? We might go to the Critter Barn and go there and volunteer for a couple hours," Bunce said. "We're intentional to teach life skills that might help you if you're going to live independently, and how to work in the kitchen, right? We might make a salad, and how do we cut a vegetable safely?"

Club 404 runs in the evening.

"It's organized chaos. It's the after-school come and let your hair down youth club, have a lot of fun," Bunce said.

Alina Hauter/FOX 17 Megan Tiemeyer

Bunce said each family is initially interviewed to determine whether the ministry is the right fit.

"We serve a population of mild, mild to moderately impaired individuals. So if someone needs to have assistance in the bathroom or medications, that might not be the right fit for us because we're not a licensed organization," Bunce said. "After you have that interview, you may come whenever you want to come. It's $10. It's $10 for a 7-hour visit."

The organization relies entirely on donations and fundraisers to operate.

"We do not receive any kind of government support," Bunce said.

Alina Hauter/FOX 17 Friends attend a music therapy class

That is why the ministry is hoping neighbors will join them for their gala at The Pinnacle in Hudsonville on September 24. Tickets must be purchased by September 10.

"You can buy a table, you can buy as many tickets as you want to get, and we would just love to have you come," Bunce said. "We're going to have live music, we'll have some raffles, we have three different individuals who'll be just giving a couple words of wisdom and encouragement who have watched us grow."

Tiemeyer, one of the ministry's longest-attending members, said she plans to keep coming back for as long as she can.

Compassionate Heart Ministries

"Until I'm 45, unless [Donna] ups the age, which I doubt it, because she told me that she wasn't upping the age to 50," Tiemeyer joked.

You can learn more about the ministry and purchase tickets to its Celebration Gala by clicking here.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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