Two people hospitalized after boat crash on Lake Macatawa in Holland

HOLLAND, Mich. — Two people were hospitalized after a boat crash on Lake Macatawa in Holland Sunday.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office, Holland Department of Public Safety, Park Township Fire Department, Michigan Department of Natural Resources, and Allegan County Sheriff's Office responded to the area of Kollen Park for reports of an overturned boat.

Investigators said a 43-year-old Hamilton-area man was operating a boat eastbound on Lake Macatawa at a high rate of speed with a woman passenger on board. The boat hit a large wake, causing the bow to rise before the vessel came down onto its side.

Both occupants were found on the boat. The woman was transported to Holland Hospital with minor injuries. The driver was transported to Metro Hospital with serious injuries.

The incident remains under investigation by the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.

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