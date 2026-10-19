HOLLAND, Mich. — From trick-or-treating downtown to Halloween activities at the Holland Ice Park and a Día de los Muertos celebration, families will have several ways to spend Saturday, Oct. 24, in Holland.

Downtown Holland Trick-or-Treating will kick off the day's festivities from 10 a.m. to noon. Children are encouraged to dress in costume and collect candy from more than 50 participating downtown businesses and organizations. The free event will be held rain or shine.

Adient, the event sponsor, will also have representatives at GDK Park on Eighth Street, where children can participate in Halloween-themed games and win prizes.

WATCH: Trick-or-treating, Boo Bash and Día de los Muertos bring fall fun to Holland

Trick-or-treating, Boo Bash and Día de los Muertos bring fall fun to Holland

Not-So-Spooky Boo Bash

Halloween festivities will continue at the Holland Ice Park, 71 E. Sixth St., with the Not-So-Spooky Boo Bash from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event is free to attend.

Families can participate in a Halloween scavenger hunt, festive games and a fall photo opportunity. The event will also feature treats and Not-So-Spooky Ice Ribbon Barrel Rides.

Barrel rides cost $5 per rider for those wearing a costume and $7 for those without one. Costumes are encouraged but are not required to attend the Boo Bash.

At 1 p.m., Herrick District Library will host a special Not-So-Spooky Halloween Story Time at the park.

Día de los Muertos celebration

Another free, family-friendly event will take place just blocks away at the Holland Armory.

The Día de los Muertos celebration will run from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and is being organized by the Holland Museum, Latin Americans United for Progress, or LAUP, and CultureWorks Transformative Art + Design Academy.

The celebration will honor the traditions of Día de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, with live music, dance performances, art activities from CultureWorks and face painting.

Visitors will also be able to see community ofrendas created by local K-12 students while learning about traditions associated with the holiday.

The Día de los Muertos celebration is free and open to everyone.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube