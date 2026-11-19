GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Hundreds of people are expected to gather at St. Patrick Parish in Grand Haven on Thursday for a bowl of soup and a fundraiser aimed at helping local families remain in their homes.

WATCH: Soup for All fundraiser aims to help West Michigan families avoid homelessness

Soup for All fundraiser aims to help West Michigan families avoid homelessness

Homeless Prevention Partners will hold its 23rd annual Soup for All fundraiser from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The organization hopes to raise $50,000 as it responds to a growing number of families seeking assistance.

“We would help probably 40 to 50 families per year,” Homeless Prevention Partners President Stacey Ruwe said. “This year we’re already over 60, and I have an inbox full of requests right now.”

Ruwe said the organization has provided more than $10,000 in assistance in the past three weeks alone. Most assistance averages about $1,000 per family, she said, and the organization typically does not provide more than about $2,000 to one family.

The nonprofit often steps in when an unexpected expense or loss of income puts a household at risk of falling behind.

“What we’re really seeing, it’s little things that are setting it off,” Ruwe said. “It’s our car broke down, and we need $500 to get that fixed. We can’t get to work if we don’t get that fixed. We can pay our bills if we can get to work, and it snowballs so easily.”

Alina Hauter/FOX 17 Stacey Ruwe, president of Homeless Prevention Partners.

Housing instability affects hundreds of Grand Haven students

The effects of housing instability are also being seen in Grand Haven Area Public Schools.

Sarah Elliott is the district’s student success coordinator and McKinney-Vento liaison. The federal McKinney-Vento Homeless Assistance Act provides protections for students experiencing homelessness, including efforts to maintain school stability when their housing situation changes.

When Elliott began working in the role about nine years ago, she said the district had identified about 94 students experiencing homelessness. In recent years, Elliott said more than 300 students have been identified at any given time.

“These are new families who’ve never needed help before,” Elliott said. “All of a sudden, they don’t have what they need. They might not be eligible for any kind of government assistance.”

Alina Hauter/FOX 17 Gene Rothi Field at Grand Haven High School, part of Grand Haven Area Public Schools.

For students, homelessness does not necessarily mean living on the street. Elliott said some families double up with others, while some students and families live in hotels, vehicles or campgrounds.

The McKinney-Vento Act is designed to provide some stability for students facing those circumstances.

“Under this law, they have the right to stay in their school of origin, which is the school where they came from, or they can immediately enroll in the district where they have moved to,” Elliott said.

Elliott said Grand Haven Area Public Schools works to provide transportation support, which can include gas cards or vans, to help students maintain stability at school.

“Who can focus on reading when you don’t know where you’re going to eat, where you’re going to sleep the next day?” Elliott said. “We talk before any state testing, get a good night’s sleep and eat a good breakfast, and those are things that the families I work with, those kids cannot have on a regular basis.”

Alina Hauter/FOX 17 Sarah Elliott, McKinney-Vento liaison for Grand Haven Area Public Schools.

Stepping in before families lose their homes

Homeless Prevention Partners is working to fill gaps for families who may not qualify for other forms of assistance.

The organization began with the Soup for All event 23 years ago and became its own nonprofit in 2020. Ruwe said that allowed the organization to provide assistance throughout the year and focus more on helping individual families bridge short-term financial gaps.

“Our goal really is to help those people who just need a hand up,” Ruwe said. “It’s not a handout. We want to make sure they’re sustainable.”

Alina Hauter/FOX 17 Tables and serving stations are set up ahead of Homeless Prevention Partners’ annual Soup for All fundraiser at St. Patrick Parish in Grand Haven.

The organization does not typically give money directly to families. Instead, Ruwe said it can make payments directly toward needs such as rent and utility bills.

The assistance can also go beyond paying an immediate expense. Homeless Prevention Partners can connect families with budget counseling, food assistance and other community resources to help them maintain stability.

“We try to make sure it’s a whole package deal, that they’re not just getting this piece and then left to fend for themselves,” Ruwe said.

Soup for All returns for its 23rd year

Soup for All is the organization’s largest fundraiser of the year, with a goal of raising $50,000.

Ruwe said the event typically serves about 400 people in person, along with a couple hundred to-go orders.

Eighteen local restaurants are providing soup for this year’s fundraiser, with other local restaurants and shops donating bread, cookies and coffee.

Tickets are $15 at the door and include an all-you-can-eat soup buffet. To-go soup will also be available.

“We pride ourselves on only having about 3% overhead annually, which means 97% of what we raise goes right back into the people here, right in our community, so we can help them,” Ruwe said.

Alina Hauter/FOX 17 Bowls sit ready ahead of Homeless Prevention Partners’ annual Soup for All fundraiser at St. Patrick Parish in Grand Haven.

The fundraiser will also include a raffle. Tickets are $10 for a chance to win up to $2,000. Ruwe said raffle tickets are available online for people who cannot attend the event.

The event runs from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at St. Patrick Parish in Grand Haven.

Families seeking assistance can submit a request through the Homeless Prevention Partners website. The organization does not have a brick-and-mortar office, but its website also includes information about donations and upcoming events.

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